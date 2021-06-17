Paul Pierce Calls For Rule Change After Jayson Tatum’s All-NBA Snub

NESN Logo Sign In

Paul Pierce wants to see The Association change how it puts together its All-NBA teams.

Pierce’s call for adjustments comes on the heels of Jayson Tatum, as well as Donovan Mitchell, not cracking any of the three teams. Tatum, an All-NBA third-teamer last season, has a more-than-fair gripe. The Celtics star actually received more votes (69) than Kyrie Irving (61), who was placed on the third team, but since he was eligible as both a forward and a guard in the voting, Tatum ultimately was assigned with the position for which he received the most votes. The final forward spot went to Paul George (89 votes).

If you ask Pierce, a three-time third-teamer and a second-teamer in 2009, the All-NBA rosters should be made up of the 15 best players in the league, regardless of position.

“Take nothing away from guys who made all-nba teams,” Pierce tweeted, “but when Tatum and Donovan Mitchell don’t make an all NBA team something gotta change stop putting positions on who make it doesn’t matter top guys regardless of position should make it.”

We imagine Tatum likely is siding with Pierce on this one, as the 23-year-old would have raked in a cool $33 million had he made one of the 2020-21 All-NBA teams.