Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Red Sox-Royals To Win Signed Jim Rice Jersey

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox versus Kansas City Royals series opener will bear fruit for one fan.

Friday night’s Boston-K.C. matchup gives fans the opportunity to win a signed Jim Rice jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. Put your predictive skills to the test by visiting NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

Starting during the 7:30 p.m. ET pregame show, “Red Sox Gameday Live,” NESN’s broadcast of Boston-K.C. will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the game unfolds. “Predict The Game” contestants also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction increases your chances of winning.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m.

The winner of the signed Rice jersey automatically will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize: the Ultimate TV Upgrade. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

Click here to play!