Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Red Sox-Yankees To Win Signed J.D. Martinez Jersey

Martinez is one of MLB's standouts in 2021

by

The next Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game is bigger than you previously imagined.

Viewers of Friday night’s matchup can win a signed J.D. Martinez jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. Test your predictive skills against others’ by visiting NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

Starting during the 6 p.m. ET pregame show, “Red Sox Gameday Live,” NESN’s broadcast of Red Sox-Yankees will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the game unfolds. “Predict The Game” contestants also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction increases your chances of winning.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The winner of the signed Martinez jersey automatically will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize: the Ultimate TV Upgrade. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

Click here to play!

Subject to Official Rules at NESN.com/PredictTheGame. No purchase necessary. Weekly contests begin on April 16, 2021.

