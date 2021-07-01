Projected First-Round MLB Draft Pick Kumar Rocker Struggles In College World Series

NESN Logo Sign In

Kumar Rocker has been dominant in the postseason throughout his college career, but he struggled mightily Wednesday night in the College World Series.

The Vanderbilt pitcher was 3-0 in the World Series and 7-0 during the NCAA tournament, but you wouldn’t know judging from his performance against Mississippi State.

Rocker surrendered five runs on six hits and gave up two walks in the eventual 9-0 loss to give Mississippi State the victory.

CHAMPIONSHIP DAWGPILE pic.twitter.com/0ja8InK4t8 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) July 1, 2021

The projected first-round Major League Baseball Draft pick lasted just 4 1/3 innings and was down 5-0 in the fourth inning — a deficit Vanderbilt never could come back from.

Rocker has been projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, but has dropped of late. Some mock drafts had the Boston Red Sox drafting the pitcher at No. 4.

It’s certainly not the way Rocker wanted to end his collegiate career, but he’ll likely still be a high draft pick in the first round.