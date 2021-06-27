Rafael Devers Blasts Three-Run Moonshot 451 Feet Off Gerrit Cole

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s a reason Rafael Devers is the top American League third baseman in All-Star voting right now.

The Boston Red Sox star has been on an offensive tear pretty much all season, and that continued in a huge way Sunday afternoon.

With the Sox eyeing a sweep of the Yankees, New York sent ace Gerrit Cole to the mound. He was taken deep by Kiké Hernández on the first pitch he threw, then allowed two more runners to reach. That brought up Devers, who displayed light tower power as he blasted a 451-foot bomb off of Cole.

3-run HR for the 3B! pic.twitter.com/f281TZ2cF5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 27, 2021

A win for the Sox would up their season record to 6-0 against the Yankees and complete a sweep of the current series. It also very well could mark the end of Aaron Boone’s run as Yankees manager.