Rafael Devers’ Offense Leads MLB Third Basemen To Laughable Degree

The bar for offensive third basemen in Major League Baseball right now is being set by Rafael Devers. Everyone else is just trying to catch him.

And we’re not really being hyperbolic with that.

Devers’ clutch two-bagger in Tuesday’s 11-inning win over the Tampa Bay Rays proved to be the game-winning hit. Further, it was the continuation of an impressive display of offensive prowess that Devers has put on this season.

The 24-year-old has been so good that he’s leading a bunch of offensive categories.

Rafael Devers among MLB 3rd basemen:



74 hits ? 1st

49 runs ? 1st

41 XBH ? 1st

22 doubles ? 1st

18 HR ? 1st

60 RBI ? 1st

.578 SLG ? 1st

.920 OPS ? 1st

2.6 fWAR ? 1st



(And he's still the youngest position player on the Red Sox' roster.) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) June 23, 2021

When you consider there are guys like Nolan Arenado and Manny Machado also playing third base in the big leagues right now, it is incredible what Devers is doing. All the while, he’s been showing improved maturity in his game, too.

Devers and the Red Sox will be back in action Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game series against the Rays.