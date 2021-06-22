Raiders’ Carl Nassib Has Top-Selling Jersey At Fanatics Since Coming Out

You love to see it

by

Carl Nassib made NFL history on Monday as the first active player to come out as gay.

And in less than 24 hours since the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end’s announcement, evidence suggests he’s being embraced by the league — and probably bringing entirely new fans to the sport.

According to the sports merchandise brand Fanatics, the NFL’s official e-commerce partner, Nassib’s has been the top-selling jersey since posting a video to his personal Instagram account, per ESPN.

The Raiders, NFL commissioner Roger Gooddell and players around the league have stepped up to show support for Nassib, helping him achieve his goal of fostering an atmosphere of acceptance.

Props to fans for doing the same.

More NFL:

Raiders’ Carl Nassib Has Top-Selling Jersey At Fanatics Since Coming Out
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber
Previous Article

Canadiens Vs. Golden Knights Live Stream: Watch Game 5 Online, On TV
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0), Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving (11) and center DeAndre Jordan (6)
Next Article

Ex-Celtics Exec Offers Jayson Tatum Advice On Recruiting Stars To Boston

Picked For You

Related