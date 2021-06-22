Red Sox Call Up Catching Prospect Acquired In Mookie Betts Trade

Backup catcher Kevin Plawecki lands on the injured list

by

Welcome to the show, Connor Wong.

The Red Sox on Tuesday called up the 25-year-old catching prospect, whom they acquired last year in the Mookie Betts trade. Boston also placed backup catcher Kevin Plawecki on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring ailment.

Wong, generally regarded as a top 20 prospect in the Red Sox system, is known for his defensive versatility. Primarily a catcher, he also has played second base and third base during his professional career.

His bat remains a work in progress, however.

Wong hit .349 with nine homers in 2019 across 40 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Double-A affiliate, but has struggled this season with the Triple-A Worcester WooSox. Limited to just 16 games due to injuries, the Houston product is hitting .148 with one homer and a 29.7 strikeout percentage. In all likelihood, Wong will be with the Red Sox for only as long as Plawecki remains on the injured list.

Boston on Tuesday will begin a three-game series in Tampa against the Rays. Whether Wong will play in the opener, or at any point in the series, remains to be seen.

