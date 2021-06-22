Red Sox Call Up Catching Prospect Acquired In Mookie Betts Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Welcome to the show, Connor Wong.

The Red Sox on Tuesday called up the 25-year-old catching prospect, whom they acquired last year in the Mookie Betts trade. Boston also placed backup catcher Kevin Plawecki on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring ailment.

The #RedSox today placed catcher Kevin Plawecki on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to yesterday) with a left hamstring strain.



To fill Plawecki?s spot on the active major league roster, catcher Connor Wong was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 22, 2021

Wong, generally regarded as a top 20 prospect in the Red Sox system, is known for his defensive versatility. Primarily a catcher, he also has played second base and third base during his professional career.

His bat remains a work in progress, however.

Wong hit .349 with nine homers in 2019 across 40 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Double-A affiliate, but has struggled this season with the Triple-A Worcester WooSox. Limited to just 16 games due to injuries, the Houston product is hitting .148 with one homer and a 29.7 strikeout percentage. In all likelihood, Wong will be with the Red Sox for only as long as Plawecki remains on the injured list.

Boston on Tuesday will begin a three-game series in Tampa against the Rays. Whether Wong will play in the opener, or at any point in the series, remains to be seen.