Red Sox Call Up Michael Chavis, Place Christian Arroyo On Injured List

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox made a pair of roster moves ahead of Thursday’s series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston called up on infielder Michael Chavis from Triple-A Worcester while placing Christian Arroyo on the 10-day injured list. Arroyo is dealing with a knee injury he suffered Sunday while playing against the Kansas City Royals.

The Red Sox initially believed the ailment would not force Arroyo to the injured list.

The Red Sox today placed INF Christian Arroyo on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to June 21) with a right knee contusion.



To fill Arroyo?s spot on the active major league roster, the Red Sox recalled INF/OF Michael Chavis from Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 24, 2021

Chavis has appeared in 11 games across multiple stints with the Red Sox this season, hitting .273 with one homer and 13 strikeouts in 33 plate appearances. He’s hit well this month for the WooSox, though, batting .313 with six homers and a .979 OPS.

When healthy, Arroyo has been a difference maker this season for Boston. He’s hit .264 with four homers and 19 RBIs while playing solid infield defense across 41 games.