Red Sox Fans Will Love Christian Arroyo’s Take On Playing In Boston

Christian Arroyo seemingly could not be any happier as a member of the Red Sox.

Arroyo was instrumental in Boston’s 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park on Monday night. The 26-year-old infielder went 2-for-3 with a two-RBI single and two runs scored as Boston collected its fifth consecutive victory.

Speaking with the media after the game, Arroyo explained how he feels about not only playing for one of the most storied franchises in the big leagues, but also for a club playing great baseball.

“It’s an encouraging feeling to be a part of this and help this team win,” Arroyo told reporters, per MLB.com. “It’s unparalleled, especially here in Boston. There’s so much history here. It’s just fun. It’s been awesome. I want to keep rolling onto the next day and keep going and going and carry this thing as long as we can. Hopefully, at the end of the season, we?re the last ones standing.”

Arroyo and Co. will kook to keep it rolling Tuesday when the Red Sox kick off a three-game set with the Houston Astros in Boston. NESN will provide complete coverage of the series opener, with pregame action beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images