Red Sox First Pitch: Red Sox Looking To Rebound After Tough Loss Against Royals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are looking to get back in the winning column after they suffered a 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Despite the fact that the Royals were throwing a bullpen game, the Sox struggled to capitalize, leaving men in scoring position eight times. This was especially frustrating after coming off a 10-run outing against the Braves just a day before.

Alex Cora will look to get the the Sox’s offense back on track in today’s game.

For more on the game, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.