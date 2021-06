NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are back in first place after a 7-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

With the Tampa Rays slumping, losing five games in a row, the Sox nabbed a timely win over the Royals to move into first place with a record of 43-28. With the Rays only a half-game behind, the Sox will look to widen the gap with a win over the Royals on Sunday.

For more on Sunday’s game, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.