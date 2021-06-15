Red Sox GM Provides Update On Chris Sale’s Bullpen In Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale is making steady progress as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery he underwent in March 2020, and he had another solid day Tuesday.

The Red Sox pitcher stayed behind as Boston embarks on an eight-game road trip to continue throwing. Sale threw off a mound at Fenway earlier this month, and continued that trend at Polar Park in Worcester.

Chris Sale in Worcester?. ??



Via: WooSox pic.twitter.com/Zbv23ocn9E — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) June 15, 2021

Sale completed another bullpen with the WooSox, and Red Sox general manager Brian O’Halloran joined NESN’s Tom Caron during Red Sox pregame coverage to provide a bit of an update.

O’Halloran told Caron that Sale threw a total of 35 pitches — 25 in one inning and 10 in the other.

It’s unclear just when the hard-throwing lefty will return to Boston’s rotation, but it is expected to be some point this summer.

Sale clearly is making good progress throughout his rehab despite some setbacks early on, and the Red Sox rotation certainly could use him when he’s ready.