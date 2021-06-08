NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have looked like a completely different team in 2021.

After finishing in last place in the American League East Division in 2020 with 24-36 record in the shortened 60-game season, Boston has flipped the script through the squad’s first 60 games a year later.

The Red Sox played their 60th game of the season Monday and came away with a win over the Miami Marlins to push their record to 37-23.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images