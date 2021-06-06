Red Sox Injuries: Here’s How Long J.D. Martinez Expected To Sit Out

NESN Logo Sign In

Good news and bad news regarding J.D. Martinez.

The bad? The Boston Red Sox designated hitter is out of the lineup for the second straight game against the New York Yankees. The good? The team doesn’t seem very concerned with the injury.

Manager Alex Cora on Sunday shared an update on Martinez, who is experiencing some wrist soreness after a slide into second Friday night in New York, in his pregame media availability.

“Yeah we’re gonna stay away from him today,” Cora said. “A little bit sore. Not as sore as yesterday. Actually, he got some X-rays yesterday, they came (back) negative. So, in that end, we feel at ease with where we’re at. I think one more day will benefit him, maybe two. I do believe with treatment and all that he should be okay in the upcoming days.”

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem as though Martinez will miss any time on the injured list.

“As of now, no,” Cora said. “Right now, no. We feel like he’s progressing, it’s just us thinking ahead and not pushing him so hard.”

Martinez is batting .321 (fifth-best in Major League Baseball) with 12 home runs and 39 RBI. His 67 hits this season rank him tied for seventh in the league.