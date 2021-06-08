Red Sox Injuries: Updates On J.D. Martinez, Ryan Brasier

NESN Logo Sign In

Ahead of the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Miami Marlins, manager Alex Cora on Monday provided some injury updates.

J.D. Martinez sat out of his third consecutive game with a sore wrist after an awkward slide into second base Friday night against the New York Yankees. X-rays were negative, and it seems the team wanted to give him one extra day Monday to rest before he returns to the lineup Tuesday.

“That’s the goal, that’s the goal for him to go tomorrow,” Cora told reporters in his pregame Zoom. “I haven’t seen him. He’s gonna get treatment the whole day. He’s feeling better. Actually, he swung yesterday late in the game so that’s something that is a positive. So, the goal is for him to start tomorrow.”

Pitcher Ryan Brasier, who has yet to debut this season, was diagnosed with a concussion after being hit in the head with a line drive while throwing in a simulated game.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Sunday shared the organization is still waiting on some tests, and based on what Cora had to say, that still is where things stand.

“He’s resting on the house,” Cora said. “You know, that’s the only thing right now that that I know. I know Chaim talked about it yesterday. So that’s the latest I have.”

The incident was yet another speed bump for Brasier, who landed on the 60-day injured list and has yet to take the mound for the Red Sox this season. He’d just had ramped up to throwing simulated games, and wasn’t far off beginning a rehab assignment to return to the Red Sox after a calf injury.