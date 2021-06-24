Red Sox Leadoff Production Among MLB’s Worst; How Can They Fix It?

NESN Logo Sign In

Only two teams in Major League Baseball have scored more runs than the Red Sox this season, so to say they have a problem with their offense is probably overstating things.

However, that’s not to say they don’t have a problem within their offense. Or, more specifically, atop their offense.

While Boston’s offense continues to put up runs — Wednesday night’s loss to the Rays notwithstanding — it has done so without much of anything from the leadoff spot in Alex Cora’s lineup. The Red Sox actually have been among baseball’s worst teams when it comes to getting production from the No. 1 spot in the batting order.

Hits 26th Batting average 28th On-base percentage 30th Slugging percentage 28th wOBA 30th OPS+ 30th

In case you forgot: There are 30 teams in Major League Baseball. So, that’s not great.

Unsurprisingly, it’s been a revolving door atop the lineup card for Cora, who has tried five different players in the leadoff spot: Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo, Marwin Gonzalez, Michael Chavis and most recently, Danny Santana.

That Chavis is currently in Triple-A, while Santana and Gonzalez are hitting a combined .176 on the season should confirm the options haven’t been great. Hernández probably is the best option, but he’s actually settled in quite nicely as the No. 8 hitter, and Arroyo is probably best utilized in a utility role.

What are the options then? It’s becoming more and more likely Boston’s best leadoff hitter option isn’t currently on the roster. Here are a few potential remedies: