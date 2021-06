NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have had their way with the New York Yankees in 2021.

The two American League East foes only have squared off three times this season, but the Red Sox have come away victorious each time. Boston’s offense and bullpen have been the main story of the series, averaging six runs per game while the bullpen has recorded a 0.77 ERA.

