Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Thinks Hunter Renfroe Deserves More Recognition

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe has put together an incredible two months both at the plate and in the grass, and manager Alex Cora believes it’s about time people start recognizing him for it.

Renfroe hit a pair of home runs including the eventual game-winning blast in the seventh inning to lift Boston to a 6-5 comeback win over the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Monday.

“He’s on balance. He’s making good swing decisions. He got a change up up in the zone and hit it out of the ballpark, a hanging breaking ball. He’s been doing this for a while,” Cora said during a postgame video conference. “Just looking at his numbers the average, the RBIs, the home runs, the on-base percentage. The last two months he’s been playing all-star caliber baseball and we know what he can do defensively.

“It’s time, I know you guys asked me about him earlier today, but the way he’s playing people need to start recognizing him as one of our best players. He’s been huge for us. We always talk about the four guys, but what he’s doing has been amazing the last two months.”

Renfroe added: “I feel good. I like where I am right now. … I’m seeing the ball as good as I have in a long time.”

Renfroe went 2-for-4 at the plate Monday with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Royals: