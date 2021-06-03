Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Trusting Players Despite Three-Game Slump

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of a slump, but that’s not deterring Alex Cora’s confidence in the team he has.

Boston dropped its third straight game to the Houston Astros 2-1 on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park. The Red Sox have scored just three runs in the series as opposed to the Astros’ 18.

The entire lineup appears to be struggling — from Xander Bogaerts to Kiké Hernández. But Cora isn’t going to make any significant lineup adjustments.

“Right now it seems like we have a lot of guys who are struggling. … What kind of adjustments can we do right now?,” Cora said over Zoom after the game. “There’s not much we can do. You trust the process, you trust the players. They’re due now, that’s the way I see it.”

Cora did note that players like Hernández look as if they need a mental break, which certainly can be beneficial in the long run. The leadoff hitter will get that break Thursday when the Red Sox wrap up their series.

Xander Bogaerts, in particular, is amid one of his worst career slumps. The shortstop is 0-for-21, and Wednesday marked the first time he’s gone hitless in six straight games, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Still, he doesn’t want sympathy.