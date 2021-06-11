Red Sox Notes: Boston Bats Put It All Together In Needed Performance

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox, as they usual do, are hitting. Even last season, Boston had an above average offense. And this year, the Red Sox are third in baseball in runs, second in hits and fifth in OPS.

But Alex Cora’s offense has been far from perfect. The Red Sox are middle of the road in on-base percentage and are on the wrong side of the league average in strikeouts. They have the fewest walks in the game.

So, there’s been room for improvement. And, well, Thursday was the kind of offensive showing the Red Sox have been looking for.

Boston earned a 12-8 win over the Houston Astros at Fenway Park in game that had just about everything. Yeah, there was a big home run and (more than) a few whacky plays, but the Red Sox put runs on the board thanks to a balanced, effective gameplan.

“I do believe, approach-wise, that was our best game of the season,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game over Zoom.

The Red Sox were patient at the plate, walking four times compared to only three strikeouts. They racked up 14 hits and the bottom of the order combined to go 6-for-12, including a homer, with nine RBIs and a walk.

And the top of the order did its job, too, with J.D. Martinez mashing a home run and Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers both having multi-hit games.