Red Sox Notes: Everything Came Together In ‘Best Series’ Of Season

It’s tough to poke holes in just about anything the Boston Red Sox did this weekend.

They knocked around the New York Yankees’ pitching staff, while Boston’s pitchers seldom danced with danger. When the pitching did get into trouble, the defense often was there to bail them out. And once Sox hitters got on the bases, they were aggressive.

Debate amongst yourselves which facet of the game was most important to the Red Sox this weekend. Whatever the case might be, they swept the Yankees for the second time this season and climbed to 6-0 against their fiercest rival, putting the exclamation point on things Sunday with a 9-2 walloping of Gerrit Cole and the Bombers.

For manager Alex Cora, this sweep was better than the first. In fact, the last three games were better than anything else they’ve done this season.

“All-around, probably the best series we played the whole season,” Cora said after the game over Zoom. “We played great defense, we ran the bases well, we put pressure on them and we got timely hitting. … It was a good weekend. Obviously, against a division opponent at home, that’s something we talk about before the season started, and we did a good job against them.”

Here are some other notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

— Eddie hasn’t been steady this season, but Sunday was a respectable showing from Eduardo Rodriguez.