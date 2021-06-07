Red Sox Notes: First Sweep At Yankee Stadium In 10 Years A Team Effort

NESN Logo Sign In

Entering a three-game series against New York, Boston in the last two seasons had won only a single game at Yankee Stadium. By the end of it, the Red Sox had pulled off their first sweep in the Bronx in almost exactly 10 years.

And with yet another comeback victory, Sunday’s 6-5 victory in extra innings marked the 21st time this season the Red Sox overcame a deficit to win, leading all of Major League Baseball.

“I think this was a good statement that we made coming in here and winning these three games,” Xander Bogaerts, who had the game-winning, two-run single, said after the game. “We were down 3-1 but I think the best part of these last two wins is, we came back from behind, you know? It’s not the best thing that you want to do as a team, but knowing that you’re able to do it, and on the road and in this place.”

Certainly, more than a packed road crowd made things difficult, and though Garrett Richards didn’t have his best stuff on the mound, the bullpen and bats gave the Red Sox a lift. After dropping three games entering the series, Boston finished its road trip 4-3.

“Today was one of those games that we used to between these two teams. Back-and-forth,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game. “We just grind games and we keep playing till the end and, you know, it was a cool game. That was a cool game.”

Help came from everywhere all series, too. From the game-tying home run from Marwin González to the first save of Phillips Valdez’s career. And of course, Bogaerts’ extra-inning heroics.

“A lot of guys chipped in as, as I said this is a complete team win, and a complete team win for the series,” Bogaerts said. “We had everyone in the lineup contribute this whole series.”