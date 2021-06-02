NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Richards fell to 4-4 on the mound this season Tuesday, but can’t be faulted for the Boston Red Sox’s 5-1 loss to the Houston Astros.

By the time he handed the game over to relievers for the seventh, it was a one run game, despite a tough start where he gave up a leadoff home run to José Altuve.

“He gave us a chance to win,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Richards during a postgame video conference. “He made some good pitches when he counted. He battled. He didn’t have his best stuff but, against a tough lineup, they only scored two in six innings. Obviously the walks and all that put him in a bad spot, but I think he was outstanding.”

Richards went six full innings Tuesday and gave up just two runs with five strikeouts. Beyond the four hits, four walks did get him into trouble.

“Yeah, if I can figure out how to not walk people anymore and I’ve said that before, or at least limit the walks, I’m going to go deeper into games,” Richards said postgame, after allowing his 30th walk of the season.

“And that’s kind of our goal, I’m kind of my own enemy at this point, as far as that goes. I could be eating up a lot more innings, but I’m not. So that’s something I’m trying to get better at. Every night you’re gonna be dealt a different hand and you got to kind of make it work. So, I’ve been pleased with the way that I’ve been able to make adjustments on the fly and keep the ball in the zone for the most part, make pitches when I need to and give us a chance to win.”

As an 11-year veteran, Richards priorities have evolved in wanting to be healthy and ready to compete every five days. He also had the perspective to know he’s still a work in progress this season.