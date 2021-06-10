Red Sox Notes: Hunter Renfroe Reacts To Dynamite First-Inning Assist

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox manager Alex Cora admitted Wednesday night if there is one thing that’s been going well during Boston’s two-game slide against the visiting Houston Astros it’s been the two-way production from right fielder Hunter Renfroe.

Renfroe put together his most recent dazzling display in right field with his seventh assist of the season during the first inning of Boston’s eventual 8-3 loss to the Astros at Fenway Park.

Renfroe charged a one-hopper to right field and threw a bullet on a line to catcher Christian Vazquez, who applied the tag on Houston’s Alex Bregman as he tried to score from second base. It kept the game scoreless in the first inning and gave Renfroe the second most assists in the America League.

Renfroe, however, had a very subdued reaction to his play, which clocked 98 miles per hour on the throw.

“Average. Middle of the pack,” Renfroe said on a postgame video conference when asked where it ranks among his best throws. “There’s more in the tank.”

Cora was a little more giddy about it. And he reveled his conversation with Renfroe after the play.