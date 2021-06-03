Red Sox Notes: Martín Pérez Having Best Season Of Any Boston Starter

NESN Logo Sign In

Things obviously can change, but make no mistake: At this point, Martín Pérez is having the best season of any Red Sox starter.

The veteran lefty was brilliant Thursday, needing just 82 pitches to twirl 7 2/3 shutout innings in Boston’s 5-1 victory over the Houston Astros. It was the best outing in a Red Sox uniform for Pérez, who allowed only six hits and issued just one walk.

“He’s been good the whole season,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “And there are certain times we take him out of the game early, but today he was on top the game … throwing strikes, on control.”

The 30-year-old now is 4-2 with a rotation-best 3.09 ERA — not bad for a No. 5 starter. Sure, Nick Pivetta and Nathan Eovaldi both have better WHIPs, opponent batting averages and, frankly, stuff, but Pérez has been the most consistent member of the staff.

Check out these numbers:

Martín Pérez has a 1.98 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in his last 7 starts:



5.2 IP, 1 ER

5.2 IP, 2 ER

5.0 IP, 1 ER

6.0 IP, 0 ER

6.0 IP, 3 ER

5.0 IP, 2 ER

7.2 IP, 0 ER



Totals: 41.0 IP, 9 ER, 34 H, 37 K, 9 BB, 3 HR — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) June 3, 2021

He also has been effective against quality offenses. The Red Sox this season have beaten the Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies in games in which Pérez has started.