Boston Red Sox pitcher Martín Pérez was able to walk off the mound at Kauffman Field on Saturday breathing a much-needed sigh of relief.

Pérez, who had not went deeper than two innings in either of his previous two starts, earned the win after a five-inning performance during Boston’s 7-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals. He allowed just three hits in the contest and showed a much improved command of his pitches.

The left-hander explained how that was the biggest reason he was able to get back on track.

“I think the location. The last two outings everything was on top of the plate,” Pérez said on a postgame video conference. “Today, everything was out and when I needed to throw up, I threw my fastball up and my cutter up, and I think that was the difference in the location.

“When you’re not locating good, it’s hard to have a good game,” Pérez continued. “So my focus now is trying to locate the ball where I want it. When I got to go down, I have to make sure I throw down on the ball. I think that was the difference.”

Pérez recorded three strikeouts while throwing 43 of his 78 pitches for strikes. He improves to 5-4 on the season.

