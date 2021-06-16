Red Sox Notes: Marwin Gonzalez ‘Sacrificed Himself’ In Boston’s Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Marwin Gonzalez has struggled of late, but he played a big role for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

The utility player laid down a bunt with two strikes that moved the runners to second and third in the eighth inning in a 7-7 game. Alex Verdugo then hit a three-run home run and Boston ultimately won 10-8 against the Atlanta Braves.

Gonzalez went down 0-2 in the count on two failed bunt attempts, so it was a bit of a surprise to see him go for it with two strikes on him. Come to find out, that was Gonzalez’s call all along.

“I honestly feel like Marwin bunting on his own with two strikes was a huge play for us,” Cora said over Zoom. “We can talk about big swings and (Rafael Devers) hitting a home run, and Hunter (Renfroe) hitting a home run, but we wanted Marwin to bunt on the first two pitches, he fouled them off, and then said, ‘OK, I’m gonna get it done.’ That’s what it’s all about. You could be hitting .180 and not be producing offensively, but when you call a bunt to do the job there … he’s a good hitter. …”

So, Cora didn’t tell Gonzalez to bunt after all?

“With two strikes I did not,” Cora said. “He decided to do it. Understandably so. That’s what ballplayers do, and Marwin is a great ballplayer, he does a lot of good things. Right now, offensively, it’s not working for him. But the fact that he sacrificed himself for this team, it means a lot to us.”

Here are some other notes from Tuesday’s Red Sox-Braves game: