Nathan Eovaldi came out and gave the Boston Red Sox exactly what they needed on Sunday, which was a solid start.

One that allowed the Red Sox to use just three arms in their 2-1 walk-off win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, splitting the series and putting an end to a brutal stretch from the starting rotation.

Boston hadn’t seen a quality outing since Eovaldi’s on June 4 against the Yankees, and two times through the struggling rotation exasperated the bullpen. But in the fourth and final game against Toronto, despite little-to-no run support until a ninth-inning rally, the righty hopes his performance builds some momentum.

?Of course. For me, whenever we get on a good streak, it starts with good pitching,” Eovaldi said after the win. “If you look back to the previous ones, all of the starters, we were all rolling together. I think it takes one starter to go out there and do a great job, and it kind of resets everybody. Everybody gets that breather. We didn?t have to really use that many guys tonight, which was big. Our defense was awesome. It was a close ballgame all the way to the last out. I feel like that brings us together as a team, and tonight I was able to provide that for us.”

Eovaldi didn’t earn the win, remaining at 7-3, but his ERA dropped from a 4.11 to 3.76 after the outing.

He was close, though, after reliever Josh Taylor got him out of a jam in the seventh only to see Matt Barnes give up a game-tying homer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. while striking out the three batters around him in the ninth.

“J.T. came in there and threw the ball great and Barnes came in. Unfortunately he gave up that home run, but we were able to get the win and I?m going to bet on him every time out there that he?s going to be able to come in a slam the door,” Eovaldi said.