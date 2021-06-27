NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi had just about everything going Saturday night, and the end result was his finest work of 2021.

In another display of dominance from the Sox’s hard-throwing starter, Eovaldi pitched 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball in Boston’s 4-2 win over the New York Yankees on Saturday night. The one run he allowed was on the final batter he faced in the game, as D.J. LeMahieu snuck a ball over the fence in right field in the eighth.

All told, Eovaldi allowed seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

“I would say so,” Eovaldi responded over Zoom when asked if that was his best start of the campaign. “Up there with that Tampa game I had really early on in the year. Tonight I felt like everything was working for me. The fastball command was there, I was able to throw it inside. We were able to establish that early in the game, and I think that opened it up for us later in the game, as well. It helped the slider out a lot, kept them off balance and then the curveball played really well, too.”

Eovaldi has been a steady pitcher for the Red Sox pretty much all season, so it’s no small feat that Saturday was his best. And while the Tampa outing was a dandy itself, the situation — packed house, Red Sox-Yankees, etc. — had to have made it a little bit sweeter.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

— Matt Barnes was unavailable and Hirokazu Sawamura struggled to throw strikes.