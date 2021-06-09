Red Sox Notes: Unusual Performance Intensifies Struggles Vs. Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

Martín Pérez came into Tuesday with the Boston Red Sox rotation’s lowest ERA, rolling off one of his strongest starts of the year in the last series against the Astros.

But this start was a little different than when he was in Houston.

The pitcher made it just two innings, but after a five-run second (he gave up six total earned off six hits and three walks), Pérez’s day was done. The ultimate 7-1 loss ultimately snapped a five-game win streak for Boston.

“That’s gonna happen,” manager Alex Cora said after the game. “He pitched great against them last week, they made some adjustments, you could tell, and it wasn’t a it was a good one. But that’s gonna happen throughout the season, right?”

Perhaps the Red Sox were due for this, because this game was unusual.

In addition to a quiet offensive night, the loss also was strange in that it was only the second time a Boston starter went three or fewer innings.

“I was a little mad because my job in that situation just go deep in the game no matter what,” Pérez said in his postgame media availability. “I came in, I don’t know, too many pitches, too many four balls, too many base hits and 60 pitches in two innings.