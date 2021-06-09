Red Sox Odds: Bookmakers Continue “Sox Disrespect” in AL East Markets

We wrote about betting the Red Sox +450 on May 21 because it felt like the right team at the right price. Boston’s offense had a rough week at the plate, so oddsmakers dropped them to the three-line behind the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

My how things have changed since then.

The Yankees were a notable favorite at -110, so you would’ve had to risk $110 to win $100. New York’s price has since ballooned out to +215 or higher. And the Tampa Bay Rays had the fourth-best odds at +500 — now they’re the consensus AL East favorites. You’re lucky to find anything higher than +150 right now.

Consensus AL East odds as of June 9

Rays +140

Yankees +215

Red Sox +350

Blue Jays +550

Orioles +30000

I just can’t get over the Yankee infatuation behind the counter. That team stinks right now and the only things keeping them in front of the Sox at the window are liability and reputation. People love to bet the Yankees and there’s already enough money in the kitty. Bookmakers also make you pay a “Yankee tax,” so you’ll never really get true value because of their team popularity.

Baseball Reference gives New York a 2.3 percent chance to win the AL East, but bookmakers are saying the Yanks have an implied probability of around 30 percent with betting odds of +215.

Clearly there’s a disconnect in the calculus.

I believe the Sox offense is good enough to keep them afloat and that the eventual return of superstar starter Chris Sale will be a huge boon for the rotation and team morale.