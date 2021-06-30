Red Sox Odds: Reassessing Sox Future Bets At Season’s Halfway Point

NESN Logo Sign In

The first-place Boston Red Sox have exceeded almost every preseason expectation set by Las Vegas oddsmakers.

It’s worth reminding you that most sportsbooks posted season win totals around 79 or 80 and the Sox have the second-most wins in baseball at 49 with 82 games to go. Boston was also as high as 20-to-1 to win the American League East, 35-to-1 for the pennant and 70-to-1 to win the World Series.

So oddsmakers definitely whiffed on the Red Sox.

You’re lucky to find them at +175 to win the AL East and those massive numbers are long gone in the pennant and championship future markets. The best Boston odds I can find are +750 to win the AL and 16-to-1 to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy.

Let’s re-examine some future bets we discussed on NESN before the season started.

Red Sox “Over” 78.5 wins (Circa Sports)

Somebody give me a raise. Barring a colossal collapse, the Sox are going to fly over 78.5 wins, which was such a disrespectul number. The offense is booming, the rotation has been better than expected and the bullpen boasts the seventh-best ERA in the game. And Chris Sale returns soon.

Red Sox +275 to make playoffs (DraftKings)

Baseball Reference gives Boston a 79 percent chance to make the playoffs. So that +275 before the season should be priced around -350 or so right now. DraftKings’ current odds are Yes -320 / No +250, so we’re a heavy favorite to cash this one.