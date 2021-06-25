Red Sox Odds: Sox-Yankees Total Highest On Friday’s Betting Board

NESN Logo Sign In

It’ll be 73 degrees and cloudy around first pitch of Friday night’s tilt between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

The forecast also calls for a ton of offense judging by the betting total.

Bookmakers opened the Sox-Yankee total at 10.5 u-115, which is the highest total on the entire slate. The average total on a given night is around 8.5 or 9, so the books are clearly telling you with their number that it’s likely to be a slugfest.

Martin Perez (5-4, 4.32 ERA) and Domingo German (4-4, 4.17 ERA) could both be in for long nights. Perez has been Jekyll and Hyde in four June starts — he gave up 11 earned runs in two starts and only one in the other two. Good luck trying to make any sense of that. Meanwhile, three of German’s last four starts have gone “Over.”

The running joke around the NESN office is that Friday night’s game will take five hours and be a 12-10 final. That’s certainly a tad hyperbolic, but there’s some truth around games between Boston and New York generally being higher scoring affairs at Fenway.

“Overs” are 20-17-4 (54%) in the last 41 Sox-Yankee games in Boston per StatFox.

BOS-NYY “Over” results at Fenway

2020: 2-1

2019: 5-3

2018: 6-3-2

2017: 2-7

2016: 5-3-2