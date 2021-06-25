Red Sox Odds: Sox-Yankees Total Highest On Friday’s Betting Board

It’ll be 73 degrees and cloudy around first pitch of Friday night’s tilt between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park.
The forecast also calls for a ton of offense judging by the betting total.
Bookmakers opened the Sox-Yankee total at 10.5 u-115, which is the highest total on the entire slate. The average total on a given night is around 8.5 or 9, so the books are clearly telling you with their number that it’s likely to be a slugfest.
Martin Perez (5-4, 4.32 ERA) and Domingo German (4-4, 4.17 ERA) could both be in for long nights. Perez has been Jekyll and Hyde in four June starts — he gave up 11 earned runs in two starts and only one in the other two. Good luck trying to make any sense of that. Meanwhile, three of German’s last four starts have gone “Over.”
The running joke around the NESN office is that Friday night’s game will take five hours and be a 12-10 final. That’s certainly a tad hyperbolic, but there’s some truth around games between Boston and New York generally being higher scoring affairs at Fenway.
“Overs” are 20-17-4 (54%) in the last 41 Sox-Yankee games in Boston per StatFox.
BOS-NYY “Over” results at Fenway
2020: 2-1
2019: 5-3
2018: 6-3-2
2017: 2-7
2016: 5-3-2
Granted, 41 games isn’t the biggest sample size in the world, but 54 percent is 54 percent.
If Perez forgets his fastball command at home, he’ll struggle against a Yankee lineup with plenty of right-handed power hitters. German’s stuff is okay, but he walks way too many guys for me to consider an “Under” with him on the hill. I expect both starters to get bounced by the sixth inning and if that comes to fruition, I’ll gladly take my chances against the middle relievers.
I’ll be rooting for a bunch of homers on a Friday night at full capacity Fenway.
NYY-BOS Over 10.5 runs (+100)
RECORD: (41-39, -2.0)
“Predict the Game” returns to NESN on Friday night. Our first question goes live at 6:00 p.m. ET on “Red Sox GameDay LIVE,” and throughout the night, you?ll see predictive baseball questions to answer on our broadcast. The participant who scores the most points during the Sox-Yankees game will win an autographed J.D. Martinez jersey.
Head over to NESN.com/PredictTheGame to create your account now.
It’s free to play and free to win!