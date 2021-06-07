Chris Sale Back In Boston With Red Sox Teammates For Homestand

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale is back in Boston. For now, at least.

The Red Sox starter was spotted at Fenway Park on Monday ahead of Boston’s makeup game with the Miami Marlins, so naturally, manager Alex Cora couldn’t avoid inquiries about his return.

“Hopefully you guys don’t have any more questions so I can go and sprint over there and see him throw,” Cora told reporters Monday in his pregame Zoom ahead of the pitcher’s bullpen session.

“He’s throwing a bullpen today. I actually talked to him a little bit, got here early, and he’s in a great place. He feels great. Excited for what happened this weekend, obviously excited where we’re at.”

Sale underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020, and has been rehabbing in Fort Myers. Cora shared he’d be with the team through its eight-game homestand and potentially could travel with the Red Sox after that.

Cora said there’s a chance Sale could face a couple hitters while he’s in Boston, but the trip mostly is about bringing him around the guys and reminding him he’s a Major Leaguer.

“I’m happy that he’s here,” Cora said.” I think it helps him obviously just being around the guys. He’s one of the leaders on our team and the way things are going, they’re trending up, and we’re very pleased with the way the rehab is going.”