Red Sox Prospect Jarren Duran Goes Deep With Ninth Homer Of Season

Another day, another Jarren Duran homer.

The Boston Red Sox top outfield prospect went deep against the Syracuse Mets on Saturday with his ninth homer of the season for Triple-A Worcester. It was Duran’s second homer since returning from the Olympic qualifier tournament.

Take a look:

Jarren Duran gives the @WooSox an early lead with a leadoff homer, his ninth blast of the season. pic.twitter.com/qOQeRCsrMk — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 12, 2021

While Duran, 24, has continued showing power since returning to the WooSox, he also has continued to strike out a high clip. He’s 4-for-24 with two homers and seven strikeouts over his last five games.

On the season, Duran is hitting .250 with nine homers, 15 RBIs and six stolen bases with 28 strikeouts (25..5 percent, highest of his career) in 110 plate appearances while delivering average-at-best defense in the outfield. Right now, Duran projects to be around a 0.4 WAR player in 2021.

He still has much to work on before a promotion to the big leagues — but the talent is undeniable.