Red Sox Prospect Jarren Duran Hits Yet Another Homer In Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

Another day, another Jarren Duran homer.

The Boston Red Sox top outfield prospect went deep against the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday for his 13th homer of the season. The 13 homers are tied for fourth in all of Triple A.

Duran also has six homers since June 10.

Take a look:

Jarren's ????? homer since June 10. pic.twitter.com/RufiRlX4dn — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 23, 2021

The 24-year-old entered play Wednesday hitting .285 with a .989 OPS — and 35 strikeouts in 150 plate appearances — in 31 games this season for the Worcester WooSox.

As for when Duran could get the call to the majors, that remains to be seen. Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Tuesday offered no clues while discussing the topic.