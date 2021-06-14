Red Sox Prospect Jeter Downs Busts Out Of Slump With Two-Homer Day

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday was a great day for a pair of top Boston Red Sox prospects.

Infielder Jeter Downs broke out of a slump by homering twice for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, who completed a six-game sweep of the Syracuse Mets. Jarren Duran also homered in the victory.

Both players, along with top overall Red Sox prospect Triston Casas, recently were included in Baseball America’s latest top 100 prospects rankings.

Here are Downs’s homers:

Doubling Downs.



2nd homer of the day for Jeter Downs! pic.twitter.com/ZqpxdbpfFW — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 13, 2021

And here’s Duran’s blast:

Jarren Duran is heating up. ??



The @RedSox?s No. 3 prospect has his second HR in as many games, and 5 in his last 8. pic.twitter.com/HhFDudFP4E — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 13, 2021

Downs entered Sunday’s action in a 3-for-31 stretch over his previous eight games. He now has five homers, 11 RBIs, eight stolen bases and a .220 average this season for the WooSox. Downs has struck out 40 times in 114 plate appearances.