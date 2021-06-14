Red Sox Prospect Jeter Downs Busts Out Of Slump With Two-Homer Day

Sunday was a great day for a pair of top Boston Red Sox prospects.
Infielder Jeter Downs broke out of a slump by homering twice for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, who completed a six-game sweep of the Syracuse Mets. Jarren Duran also homered in the victory.
Both players, along with top overall Red Sox prospect Triston Casas, recently were included in Baseball America’s latest top 100 prospects rankings.
Here are Downs’s homers:
And here’s Duran’s blast:
Downs entered Sunday’s action in a 3-for-31 stretch over his previous eight games. He now has five homers, 11 RBIs, eight stolen bases and a .220 average this season for the WooSox. Downs has struck out 40 times in 114 plate appearances.
As for Duran, he now has 10 homers to go along with a .260 batting average.