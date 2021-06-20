Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineups: Christian Arroyo Returns To Leadoff Spot

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and Royals are set to square off Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of their three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Kansas City took the series opener Friday night but Boston rebounded Saturday afternoon with a convincing victory. Red Sox manager Alex Cora will send Nathan Eovaldi to the hill for the series finale while Royals skipper Mike Matheny will counter with lefty Mike Minor.

As for the lineups, Christian Arroyo, who led off Friday night, will return to the top spot for Sunday’s game. From there, the next five spots in the order are fairly standard.

Kiké Hernández will hit seventh and play second base with Bobby Dalbec and Kevin Plawecki batting eighth and ninth, respectively.

NESN will air Red Sox-Royals in full, with pregame coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. If you’re not near a TV, you can live stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s game between the Red Sox and Royals:

RED SOX (43-28)

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Alex Verdugo, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Kevin Plawecki, C