Red Sox Look To Extend American League East Lead Wednesday Vs. Rays

The Red Sox are back in action Wednesday in Tampa Bay

by , and

The Boston Red Sox have been a thorn in the Tampa Bay Rays’ side so far in 2021.

Boston has yet to lose to Tampa Bay far this season, winning its fourth straight over the American League East Division rival in extra-inning fashion Tuesday night, 9-5.

The Red Sox extended their division lead to 1.5 games over Tampa Bay on Tuesday night, and look to push the envelop even further Wednesday.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

More MLB:

Red Sox Believe Christian Arroyo’s Injury ‘Not An IL Situation’
Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka
Previous Article

Underlying Reason Celtics Fans Should Be Optimistic About Ime Udoka Hiring
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Rich Hill
Next Article

Rays’ Rich Hill Explains Offseason Free Agency Talks With Red Sox

Picked For You

Related