NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have been a thorn in the Tampa Bay Rays’ side so far in 2021.

Boston has yet to lose to Tampa Bay far this season, winning its fourth straight over the American League East Division rival in extra-inning fashion Tuesday night, 9-5.

The Red Sox extended their division lead to 1.5 games over Tampa Bay on Tuesday night, and look to push the envelop even further Wednesday.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.