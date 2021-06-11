NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE: Xander Bogaerts originally was supposed to start at shortstop for the Red Sox on Friday night, but he has been scratched and replaced by Marwin Gonzalez.

Boston’s lineup now looks as follows:

Kiké Hernández, CF

Alex Verdugo, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Christian Vázquez, C

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Marwin Gonzalez, SS

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Garrett Richards, RHP (4-4, 3.88 ERA)

ORIGINAL STORY: The Boston Red Sox hope lineup consistency will continue to bear fruit against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora names an unchanged lineup for Friday’s series-opening matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays. Boston beat the Houston Astros 12-8 on Thursday at Fenway Park behind strong performances from players throughout the lineup. The Red Sox are 15-3 in their last 18 games against AL East teams and are determined to improve that impressive record.

Center fielder Kiké Hernández and left fielder Alex Verdugo continue atop Boston’s batting order. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez, shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers form the heart of the batting order.