The Boston Red Sox are trying to keep the good times rolling against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The lineup Boston manager Alex Cora deploys for Saturday’s game against Toronto is almost identical to the one he used in Friday’s comeback win over Toronto. The only change: Bobby Dalbec bats eighth, swapping places in the order with Marwin Gonzalez, who bats ninth. The Red Sox have their last two games and are a season-high-tying 14 games above .500.

Boston’s infield consists of Dalbec at first base; Christian Arroyo, who bats seventh, at second base; Gonzalez at shortstop in place of Xander Bogaerts — who was a late scratch from the series opener — and third baseman and cleanup hitter Rafael Devers.

Center fielder Kiké Hernández and left fielder Alex Verdugo will bat first and second, respectively. Right fielder Hunter Renfroe bats fifth and completes the trio of outfield starters.

J.D. Martinez bats third and is the designated hitter. Christian Vázquez is the starting catcher and bats sixth.

Nick Pivetta starts on the mound for the Red Sox. Boston is 10-2 in his starts in 2021.

The Blue Jays counter with lefty Steven Matz.