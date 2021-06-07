NESN Logo Sign In

Can the Boston Red Sox avoid the classic letdown spot Monday afternoon?

The Sox returned home late Sunday night feeling good about themselves after sweeping three from the New York Yankees. Now, they must quickly turn their attention to the Miami Marlins as the two clubs will play a makeup game at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 5:10 p.m. ET with pregame coverage on NESN beginning at 4 p.m.

Boston will look to sustain its momentum without J.D. Martinez. The Sox slugger will miss his third straight game with a banged-up wrist that cost him the final two contests in the Bronx. Rafael Devers will get off his feet for most of Monday’s game, as he’ll hit cleanup in Martinez’s customary designated hitter role.

With Devers going to DH, Marwin Gonzalez will showcase his versatility at third base a day after playing second in New York. He’s playing well after hitting a game-tying, two-run home run and now has six RBI in his last four games and has driven in a run in each of his last four games.

Xander Bogaerts, meanwhile, will try to stay hot, too. He had a big sacrifice fly and then the game-winning double Sunday night and certainly has snapped out of a recent skid. Boston’s shortstop snapped out of a six-game hitless streak on the road trip in Houston and is now 7-for-17 since breaking through.

Nick Pivetta will star on the mound for the Red Sox. He’s looking for his seventh win of the season.

Right-handed pitcher Zach Thompson is making his big league debut for Miami. Pablo Lopez was scheduled to start, but he was scratched and will start Tuesday for the Fish. That’s a bit of a break for the Sox, as Lopez has allowed just six earned runs in his last 23 innings pitched.