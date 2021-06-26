Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Connor Wong Making First MLB Start

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have made a pair of personnel adjustments with hopes of maintaining their fine form against the New York Yankees.

Bobby Dalbec and Connor Wong will be in the Red Sox lineup for Saturday’s game tilt with the Yankees at Fenway Park. Dalbec and Wong sat out Friday’s victory and they’ll be keen to contribute to what they hope is another winning effort, which would improve Boston’s record against New York in 2021 to 5-0.

For Wong, it will be his first MLB start.

Michael Chavis remains in the leadoff spot but he moves from first base to second base to accommodate Dalbec, who bats eighth after a night off. Marwin Gonzalez will start on the bench. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third basemen Rafael Devers again bat fourth and fifth, rounding out the infield.

Boston’s outfield remains the same, with Alex Verdugo in left field and batting second, Hunter Renfroe in right field and batting sixth, and Kiké Hernández playing center field and batting seventh.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez bats third.

Wong replaces Christian Vázquez at catcher. Wong plays the second game of his big-league career and will catch for starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.