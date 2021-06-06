Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Boston Runs It Back While Eyeing Sweep

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will be looking for a three-game sweep when they take the diamond at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees on Sunday night.

Boston earned a 5-2 win over New York in the first of three Friday and followed it up with a 7-3 victory over the hosts Saturday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has decided to run it back with the same lineup from Saturday’s win while Garrett Richards will take the mound in hopes of bouncing back from consecutive losses. Christian Vázquez will be behind the dish for Richards.

J.D. Martinez will not be in the Boston starting lineup for a second straight game after being a late scratch Saturday due to wrist soreness.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game. First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET.

RED SOX (35-23)

Danny Santana, DH

Alex Verdugo, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Marwin González, 2B

Kiké Hernández, CF

Christian Vázquez, C

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Garrett Richards, RHP (4-4, 3.75 ERA)