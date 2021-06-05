Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: J.D. Martinez Scratched Before Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

Will the Boston Red Sox double their pleasure against the New York Yankees?

Boston will look to do that Saturday when the teams meet at Yankee in the second of their three-game series. The Sox, however, will have to do so without J.D. Martinez, who was a late scratch with wrist soreness. Leadoff hitter Danny Santana, who was slated to play left field, will instead take Martinez’s designated hitter spot, and Hunter Renfroe gets the late-notice start.

The Red Sox beat the Yankees 5-2 on Friday night in a game Kiké Hernández and Bobby Dalbec watched from the bench. Manager Alex Cora restores Hernández and Dalbec to the lineup for Saturday’s game.

Christian Vázquez starts at catcher, and Eduardo Rodriguez is the Red Sox’s starting pitcher. Rodriguez struggled in May, going 1-4 with a 7.28 ERA last month, and undoubtedly is keen to break out of his slump.

Jameson Taillon starts on the mound for the Yankees. It’s his second career start against the Red Sox and his first since 2017.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Yankees game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.

RED SOX (34-23)

Danny Santana, DH

Alex Verdugo, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Kiké Hernández, CF

Christian Vázquez, C

Bobby Dalbec, 1B