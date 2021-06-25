NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have made a slight lineup tweak for their homecoming against the New York Yankees.

The change in Boston’s lineup comes in the infield and at the bottom of the batting order, as Marwin González returning to the starting nine for the first time since last Friday. He’ll bat last and play second base in the Red Sox-Yankees series opener at Fenway Park.

González replaces Bobby Dalbec at the foot of the batting order. Leadoff hitter Michael Chavis moves from second base to first base. Shortstop Xander Bogerts and third baseman Rafael Devers remain entrenched, hitting fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Red Sox outfield consists of left fielder Alex Verdugo, who bats second, right fielder Hunter Renfroe, who’s up sixth, and center fielder Kiké Hernández, who continues in the seventh spot.

Christian Vázquez bats eighth and catches for starting pitcher Martín Pérez, who is 2-3 with a 7.92 ERA in seven career starts against New York.

The Yankees counter with starting pitcher Domingo Germán.

NESN will broadcast Red Sox-Yankees in full, with pregame coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET. The Red Sox will honor recently retired legend Dustin Pedroia prior to the game in a ceremony. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out.