Toronto doubled Boston in hits Friday night at Fenway Park, but it was the Red Sox who claimed the first game of the series between division rivals.

Trailing by as many as four in the opener, the Red Sox ignited a rally in the sixth inning and ultimately walked off in the ninth. Alex Verdugo was the hero for Boston, as his wall-ball single sealed Boston’s 6-5 win.

Garrett Richards did not earn a victory, but the Sox starter showed plenty of fight over his 5 1/3 innings of work in which he allowed four runs. Boston’s bullpen once again rose to the occasion, especially in the late innings.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 39-25, while the Blue Jays drop to 31-30.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Resilient.

Not much was going Boston’s way in the early going, but the Sox stayed with it to earn their second straight win.