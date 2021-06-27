NESN Logo Sign In

If there was any pitcher for the New York Yankees that was going to stop the bleeding against the Boston Red Sox, it was Gerrit Cole.

That he was unable to rise to the occasion Sunday tells you all you need to know about the state of the rivalry this year.

The Red Sox completed the sweep of the Yankees on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park with a 9-2 victory. Boston now has swept both series against New York this season, and sits at 6-0 against the American League East rival.

Cole was tagged for six runs (five earned), with three of the eight hits he allowed being home runs. His counterpart, Eduardo Rodriguez, was sharp, allowing just two runs across six innings.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 47-31. The Yankees fall to 40-37 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Convincing.