Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Set Home Run Record At Fenway Park

Boston hasn’t been on the wrong side of too many lopsided loses this season, but Sunday’s 18-4 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays was the Red Sox’s second straight.

Martín Pérez struggled through a short start, and lack of available pitching depth led to position player Marwin González taking over the mound to close out the game.

Red Sox pitchers collectively gave up eight home runs, including three three-run blasts that ultimately buried them. That makes for the most ever at Fenway Park in 109 years of baseball. And six hits from the offense weren’t enough to climb out of the early deficit.

With the win, Boston falls to 39-27 on the season and three games back in the division. Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD (OR TWO)

Weather game.

For Sox fans in Boston watching at Fenway Park, this was one of those days where you’re thankful the weather at least was nice.

ON THE MOUND

— It was a quick day for Martín Pérez, who had the shortest outing of the season for Boston thus far going 1 1/3 innings.